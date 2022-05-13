Ben Brown is an amateur Canadian athlete who is training to participate in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Brown spent around three months in Frostproof recently, training on Lake Clinch and Lake Reedy and other Polk County lakes.
Ben is a wheelchair-bound athlete who needs help getting his baja canoe off the top of his van and into the water to train for the paralympics and other competitions. It didn't take long for him to learn that many Frostproof residents were happy to offer their help.
“I do like it here,” Brown said.” Frostproof feels like being home.”
Residents gathered at P & J's Recreation bar in downtown Frostproof to raise money for Ben in April, not long before he returned to Canada for his next competition. The Frostproof City Council recently agreed to help build a boat launch to make it easier for Ben to launch his canoe when he returns to Frostproof later this year.
When Ben was younger, his father bought him an All Terrain Vehicle which he used to race. After getting hurt in a crash, he began competing in wheelchair basketball and later wheelchair racing.
“Don't tell me what I can and cannot do,” Brown said. “Let me figure that out for myself.”
Over the past dozen years or so, Ben competed in many amateur sports events while representing his country. After missing the 2016 Paralympics in Rio by narrow margins, Ben was unable to make the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo in part due to the pandemic.
Given the stiff competition in paralympic track sports, Ben decided to start training in canoe racing. His first trip to Frostproof was in November when the lakes in Nova Scotia, Canada were frozen.
“I know I'm not in Florida anymore because it took me 10-12 minutes for my hands to adjust to the cold temperature,” Brown said after returning home a few weeks ago. “Once I warm up, I'm fine.”
With inflation causing gas prices to climb and with Ben needing to travel to many events, he could use your help with gas money. He does not own his baja canoe. A new one will cost him around $3,000. His primary source of income is a part time job.
Next up is Canada national team trials for the World Championships at the end of June in Montreal. That competition and a few others take place this summer. Ben plans to return to Frostproof next winter.
If you would like to help Brown, email Charles A. Baker III at cbaker@d-r.media and contact information can be shared with Brown’s permission.