Game Film Frostproof wins big against Lake Placid | Photos By CHARLES A. BAKER III | cbaker@d-r.media Oct 7, 2020 Oct 7, 2020 Updated 3 hrs ago

Frostproof Bulldog tight end Jack Maggard celebrates a touchdown with teammate Lawrence Hamilton during a 40-7 win Oct. 2 against the Lake Placid Dragons. Charles A. Baker III

Frostproof Bulldog wide receiver Davion Williams runs for yards against Lake Placid Dragon defensive back Bilal Abuelouf. Charles A. Baker III

Frostproof Bulldog quarterback Nathan Jenkins scores a touchdown late in the first half of a game against the Lake Placid Dragons last week. Charles A. Baker III

Lake Placid punter Armez Moore has a punt partially blocked in a loss against Frostproof Oct. 2, 2020. Charles A. Baker III

Dragon defenders Ian Dominguez (5), Jatavis Spencer (2) and Parker Griffin (26) converge on Bulldog running back Lawrence Hamilton. Charles A. Baker III

The Frostproof Bulldogs hosted the Lake Placid Dragons on Oct. 2 and won 40-7, improving to 2-0 on the season.