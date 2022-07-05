Federal America Rescue Plan funding for the construction of two Winter Haven area and one Lakeland area affordable housing projects are scheduled to be reviewed by the Polk County Commission during two meetings in August.
The projects were discussed July 1 by county commissioners, who administer ARP (America Rescue Plan) funding in Polk County.
In Winter Haven, Blue Sky Communities and Six/Ten staff are partnering to build a $22 million, 88-unit, multi-story affordable rental complex called Florence Place near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and First Street.
The developers were approved for a $460,000 tax break from the City of Winter Haven on April 25 and (in late August, specific date was announced) will likely be approved for another $2 million in ARP funding to offset the cost of construction.
Winter Haven Housing Authority staff in partnership with Senior Housing Assistance Group staff are planning to invest $21 million for an additional 82 units of affordable housing at Grove Manor. Around $2 million toward construction could be approved by the county commission on Aug. 2.
Blue Sky Communities staff also have plans to build a $21 million, 88-unit affordable housing complex called Swan Landing in Lakeland near the mall and Interstate 4. This project is also scheduled to be voted on during the Aug. 2 county commission meeting.
In March 2021, President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan into law, which provides over $1.9 trillion in relief to address the continued impact of the pandemic on the economy. Congress appropriated $5 billion of these ARP funds to be administered through the Federal HOME grant to address Americans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.
In May 2022, a group of nonprofit leaders and a group of developers met to discuss how to spend around $5 million on homelessness that was allocated for Polk County. These leaders decided that almost all of the money needed to be spent on creating more affordable housing units in the county. As such, that money was set aside to help build the three projects cited above.
According to the HOME-ARP Allocation Plan, which was published as a result of the May 2022 meeting, there are around 46,000 Polk County residents who are at risk of being homeless. This is the number of local residents who earn less than 50 percent of the area median income.
The report further stated that there are about 73,000 total rental units in the county, of which 22,000 are affordable to those who earn 50 percent of the area median income.
In addition, there are currently around 150 families with at least one child living in an emergency shelter in Polk and 234 adults with no child, the report stated. Seventeen of the adults are veterans and thirteen are victims of domestic violence.
According to the “2022 GAP Report” published by the National Low Income Housing Coalition, no state has an adequate supply of rental housing affordable and available for extremely low-income households.
“Florida is one of the states where extremely low-income renters face the greatest challenges finding affordable homes with only 26 affordable and available rental homes for every 100 extremely low-income renter households,” the report stated.
In Polk County, around 3,583 students are classified as homeless according to the May 2022 report.
“That is 360 more students than last year,” the report stated. “The surge in housing costs is increasingly affecting struggling families.”