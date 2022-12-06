WHPDA During a 2016 Special Olympics Florida Plane Pull event, a dozen WHPD officers, two WHFD firefighters and a PCSO deputy wore costumes in a team competition to see who could pull a 50-ton 737 twelve feet the fastest. Winter Haven Team Blue pulled the plane 12 feet in 10.916 seconds. A group of WWE NXT wrestlers won the Plane Pull competition by pulling the United Airlines 737 12 feet in 7.306 seconds. Photo by Charles A. Baker III