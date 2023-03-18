Gail Innamorato, 68 Mar 18, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lake WalesGail Innamorato passed away 3-15-2023.She is survived by her loving husband, Gregory, family and friends.Gilley’s Family Cremation863-875-9079 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Articles Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Latest e-Edition Winter Haven Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Winter Haven Special Sections Winter Haven Special Sections Nov 8, 2022 Well Being Polk Magazine Well Being Polk Jan 24, 2023 Well Being Magazine Well Being Polk Jan 1, 2023 Well Being Magazine Well Being Polk Dec 7, 2022 Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Mar 14, 2023 Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Feb 13, 2023 Polk Forward eEdition Polk Forward Jan 24, 2023