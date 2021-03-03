LAKE WALES – Geert D’hollander, the carillonneur at Bok Tower Gardens, was one of four musicians selected out of 347 entrants recently to receive The King’s Singers inaugural New Music Prize.
D’hollander composed choral music to “When All Falls Silent,” a poem by Charles Anthony Silvestri.
The King’s Singers described D’hollander as a “worthy winner’ and the setting of his composition as “closeness and lushness of the chording and the rhythmic and metrical variations within the music and text-setting giving it a freshness not often seen in this kind of modern writing.”
Originally from Belgium, D’hollander says he has been a fan of The King’s Singers, a British ensemble of six men who sing a cappella, since he was a boy.
“I was looking around on YouTube one day and saw information regarding the competition,” he said. “My wife (Jennifer D’hollander) encouraged me to enter.”
To enter, musicians were able to choose from five poems to create an original choral piece for one of four categories.
“When I read the poems, I thought ‘this one is for me,’” he said. “It all made sense. It was all about beauty, silence and escape from the real world.”
Once D’hollander began writing, he said the composition came to him easily.
“The gardens inspire me constantly,” he explained, reflecting on the setting at Bok Tower Gardens. “I think that’s why the music came so fast, because I finished it in less than two weeks.”
D’hollander was born to be a musician. His father was also a carillonneur and a professor at the Royal Carillon School.
“I’ve been climbing towers since I was 5 or 6 – medieval towers that no one had access to. I was sold immediately,” he said.
Then, when he was 17, his dad brought him to Bok Tower Gardens and said, “Let me show you the most beautiful instrument in the world,” in reference to the tower.
D’hollander writes numerous commissions every year and uses the Gardens for inspiration — just as he did for this competition.
“In the mornings, when I arrive and no one is there, I go for a hike and I am just absorbed by the beauty,” he says. “I feel lucky to work there every day.”
D’hollander, who became an American citizen a couple of years ago, graduated with honors from the Royal Conservatory in Antwerp, Belgium, with degrees in piano, chamber music, choral conducting, harmony, counterpoint, fugue and composition. He also graduated with honors from the Royal Carillon School.
He has written more than 80 compositions, mostly commissions for carillon, and has been the first-prize winner in more than 30 international competitions.
He and the other winners recognized by The King’s Singers will receive a cash prize, a premiere performance and recording of their work, and the opportunity to have their piece published by Walton Music.
Due to the current pandemic, the planned live event in the National Cathedral has been re-shaped into a webcast featuring The King’s Singers, according to a press release.
“The King's Singers have inspired me since I was a child,” D’hollander said. “I have followed them and listened to their music for decades. Winning this competition is an incredible honor — as a musician, and (as) one of their biggest fans.
“To me, it's like standing in front of Picasso with hundreds of other people, holding a little painting — and he picks yours,” he continued. “How awesome is that?”
The webcast performance was part of Washington National Cathedral’s Sacred Choral Music Online Festival and broadcast Feb. 28 at 4 p.m.