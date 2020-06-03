AVON PARK — George P. Floyd, the man whose death has been the catalyst for unrest in Minneapolis and around the nation, was a former Highlands County resident and student athlete at South Florida State College, at the time known as South Florida Community College.
Floyd was killed May 25 when he was arrested and pinned to the ground by a Minneapolis police officer’s knee. A viral video surfaced of the arrest, sparking outrage and protest of the treatment of African-Americans by law enforcement.
Floyd played center and power forward on the Panthers basketball team during his time at the local college. South Florida State College released a statement the morning of May 28 stating, “Officials at South Florida State College confirm that George P. Floyd attended South Florida Community College from 1993 to 1995. During his time as a student he was a member of the Panther basketball team in the fall of 1994 and in the spring of 1995.”
George Walker was the Panther’s basketball coach for six years and remembered Floyd fondly.
“George was a good person and I never had any problems with George,” Walker said last week. “He was just a regular student who would miss class now and then, but other than that he was a good kid.”
Walker recalled his enjoyment in coaching Floyd.
“George was not only a good player, but a good person with a good heart. He did what I needed him to do at South Florida and I couldn’t have asked for any more,” he said.
Walker had seen on television the reports of what happened to Floyd.
“I think it is horrible what happened to George. It’s not right and something should be done about it,” he said.
According to the Associated Press, Floyd moved to Minneapolis from his native Houston several years ago in hopes of finding work and starting a new life, said Christopher Harris, Floyd’s lifelong friend. But he lost his job as a bouncer at a restaurant when Minnesota’s governor issued a stay-at-home order.
On Monday night, an employee at a Minneapolis grocery store called police after Floyd allegedly tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill. The four Minneapolis police officers involved in Floyd’s arrest and death were fired last week and one former officer — Derek Chauvin — has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
Floyd’s death is under investigation by the FBI and state law enforcement authorities.
Robert “Bobby” Caldwell, who now lives in Virginia, was close friends with Floyd.
“I met George when he played basketball at SFCC,” Caldwell told the Highlands News-Sun. “We met through mutual friends and we became really cool. He was a big guy but was like a gentle giant. He was so cool and relaxed. ...
“When I saw George Floyd on the news, I was thinking ‘why does this guy look so familiar?’,” Caldwell continued. “My wife showed me a photo that said ‘Floyd’ and I said ‘wait a minute, that is my Floyd.’ We never called him George, we always just called him Floyd. To see him begging for his life, I just could not believe it. I still haven’t watched the full video because I just can’t do it.”