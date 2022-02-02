Last year, Dundee residents elected their first African American woman as a town commissioner, Mary Richardson.
Richardson recently sat down with the Winter Haven Sun down to have a cup of coffee at the Dundee Diner.
She refers to herself as an apostle of Jesus Christ. The pastor of New Hope Empowerment Training Center in Haines City has an interesting story.
Richardson said she had an “encounter with God” on Feb. 14, 1993, at around 3 a.m.. She called a neighbor shortly after.
“One conversation with the Apostle Jesus will change your life forever,” Richardson said. “When I met Him 26 years ago in my bedroom on the floor with a crack cocaine pipe in one hand and a Bible in the other, my life was suddenly changed forever.”
Other than attending funerals, she never stepped into a church until age 37. Her first arrest was at age 11, first child at age 13 and she dropped out of school in the eighth grade. Richardson was in and out of jail for 24 years. She said she smoked crack for nine years and weighed 84 pounds at one point, selling $10,000 in crack per week to pay for a $1,000 per day crack habit.
“Thank God she answered the phone at that hour,” Richardson said of her neighbor from 1993.
Richardson has written multiple books since. Some quotes include:
“And ye shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free.” (John 8:32)
“My motto in my circle of training and influence is that I can help you whip the devil with your eyes closed and your hands behind your back.”
“Don't blame yourself and walk in shame and guilt as Adam and Eve did in the garden. It will cause you to live in the wilderness. Some of the wrong things that happened to you in your life you had little or no control over, don't blame yourself. The things that you are responsible for, take accountability for and repent and receive the Lord's forgiveness and emerge to the front of the line.”
“For you to be a sent one, you must have a sender. The apostolic woman is not just a traditional everyday church girl that attends church frequently with no change, but instead, she is a game changer and agent of change. She is a kingdom lady who takes care of the king's business.”
Members of the Concerned Citizens of Dundee organized the first Martin Luther King Jr parade in Dundee recently. Richardson spoke after the parade.
“I'm daring to do the impossible, just like Mary did,” Richardson said.