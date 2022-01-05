A 6-year-old child was hit and killed by a truck in Auburndale Wednesday morning.
According to Auburndale Police Department, the incident occurred about 6:24 a.m. on Havendale Boulevard, near U.S. Highway 92. The child was in the median and entered the roadway where she was hit by a man driving a Ford F-150, truck who was traveling eastbound in the outside lane. The child suffered immediate fatal injuries, according to police officials.
The driver was unaware that he struck the little girl and continued to Lake Alfred, where another driver alerted him that he had struck a pedestrian. He immediately returned to the scene and was fully cooperating with the investigation, police officials said. There were no indications that he was impaired.
At the time of the crash, it was still dark. The child was a student at Auburndale Central Elementary school.
Police officials were still trying to determine why the child was alone in the location at that hour.