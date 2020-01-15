POLK COUNTY — Winter Haven (14.349 power rating) and Bartow (12.489) lead the way in the Class 6A-District 6 girls basketball playoff rankings and will assuredly be among the top two seeds when the district tournament tips off Feb. 4 at Bartow High. Lake Howell (4.045) was the only other school in the six-team district with a positive power rating.
The Blue Devils and Yellow Jackets ranked first and third, respectively, in 6A-Region 2 and were among the top 15 in the whole classification.
Host Winter Haven dropped a 51-44 decision to Class 3A power Tampa Carrollwood Day on Day 2 of last week’s LeDawn Gibson Invitational. The Blue Devils go back on the road this week to face highly touted Plantation American Heritage (22.446 power rating) at an MLK tournament Friday in Miami.
Bartow carried an 11-game win streak - highlighted by last Thursday’s 51-38 victory at Hardee and a 50-48 triumph over Lake Wales the next day – into a Jan. 13 matchup with George Jenkins. The Yellow Jackets will also be home Wednesday (Jan. 15) against Kathleen and Friday (Jan. 17) versus Lake Region.
Lake Wales (3.008) was second in Class 5A-District 7 and 12th in 5A-Region 2 within the FHSAA playoff rankings. The Highlanders, who had a 10-5 overall mark following their close loss to Bartow last Friday, host 5A-7 frontrunner Lake Gibson on Jan. 21.
Frostproof (7.387) held the No. 3 spot in a highly competitive Class 3A-District 10 and was 10th in 3A-Region 3, while All Saints’ Academy (-0.890) ranked fourth in Class 2A-District 11 and eighth in 2A-Region 3.
Varsity soccer update
Bartow and Lake Wales reached the semifinals of the Polk County League’s Alliance Cup boys soccer tournament.
The Yellow Jackets posted a 3-0 quarterfinal win over Fort Meade last Friday for their eighth consecutive victory, while the Highlanders advanced with an 8-0 decision over Santa Fe Catholic. Bartow entered the tournament as the Group B winner and Lake Wales finished atop the Group A regular-season standings.
The Bartow-Lakeland and Lake Wales-Kathleen semifinal matches were unavailable at press time. The tournament championship final is scheduled for Friday (Jan. 17) at Auburndale High.
Elsewhere, Alliance Cup semifinalists Winter Haven (7.422 power rating) and Bartow (4.303) led the Class 6A-District 10 field when the FHSAA released updated girls playoff rankings on Jan. 7. The same could be said for Lake Wales (9.795) and Auburndale (5.580), which occupied the top two places in Class 5A-District 7.