When it’s lunchtime at Highland City Elementary, the girls in the cafeteria aren’t just there for chocolate milk.
They’re learning valuable tech skills as part of "Girls Who Code" an initiative to build the “world’s largest pipeline of future female engineers.”
The effort at Highland City is being guided by teacher Cynthia Kuhlman, who has assembled an army of more than 30 girls in grades 3-5. Working on laptop computers, they take part in Girls Who Code programs as an extracurricular club during lunch, since some students do not have the option of staying after school.
“The response has been awesome,” Kuhlman says. “The students seem happy and engaged, and another teacher recently sent me a note that said, ‘My girls love going to your class.'”