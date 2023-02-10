John Attaway Jr. decided to step down as president and chief executive officer, effective March 1, 2023, the GiveWell Community Foundation announced yesterday.
Selected to fill his place is Catherine (Callie) Neslund and Attaway will remain on staff in a counsel role, officials said, in a media release issued this week.
The transition took place January 31 at the board meeting, when the executive committee presented their recommendation to the board of directors who voted to approve Neslund as the organization’s next president/CEO, according to the release.
“On behalf of the board, I want to thank John for his valuable contributions to GWCF over his past three years as president and CEO. His steady hand guided the organization through COVID and Hurricane Ian, providing support to those most impacted while at the same time growing the foundation and significantly solidifying its operations,” said John H. Gray, Jr., chair of the board of directors.
“Callie has the vision and the drive to take GWCF to new levels of success and community impact,” he said.
Six months ago, Neslund joined GWCF as chief operating officer. Earning her undergraduate degree in communications from Palm Beach Atlantic University and her Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Florida, her prior experience includes the government and private sectors working in corporate philanthropy for The Mosaic Company. She also served on nonprofit boards such as Volunteers in Service to the Elderly, Catapult Lakeland, A Woman’s Choice, the Junior League of Greater Lakeland, and both the Lakeland and Bartow Economic Development Councils.
“It’s a great privilege to build on John’s legacy and on those who have come before working in service of the foundation and this community,” Neslund said. “There’s something uniquely powerful about giving back and lifting each other up. That’s the cornerstone of community, and that’s what GWCF does every day.”
Attaway will transition to an internal counsel role on March 1 and provide legal guidance on GWCF’s funds, investments, operations, general corporate and commercial transactions and contracts, compliance with tax laws and regulations, and investment-related tax matters.
Attaway was pleased with the board’s choice, noting “Callie has an impressive track record in both business and philanthropy. I’m very happy with the board’s decision, and confident that Callie will ensure the community foundation continues its mission of championing charitable giving to improve the quality of life in the areas we serve, both now and for future generations.”