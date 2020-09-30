FROSTPROOF – Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Amanda Lynn Brown Sept. 23 for fraudulently setting up a GoFundMe account to benefit the families of Brandon Rollins, Keven Springfield and Damion Tillman.
The three men were murdered in a brutal triple-homicide July 17 in a rural area of southeast Polk County, between Frostproof and Avon Park.
Two days after the murders shocked the Frostproof community, Brown allegedly created a GoFundMe account called “Polk County Triple Homicide, Family Expenses.”
Court documents suggest Brown allegedly kept the $11,915.00 she illegally raised, detailing financial struggles she faced along with her husband, Jeremy Brown.
On July 26, Amanda was caught on ATM video withdrawing most of the money raised. Those familiar with the family said Amanda Brown made multiple attempts to get further financial help and that on Aug. 26 Amanda used $1,398.75 of the proceeds to pay the City of Frostproof to avoid a water shutoff.
The landlord of the Brown home filed for an eviction Sept. 9 for non-payment of rent.
On Sept. 20, a PCSO deputy pulled Amanda Brown over and she consented to a search of her car. During the search, the deputy found a meth pipe. On Sept. 23, PCSO deputies arrested Amanda Brown again, this time on fraud related charges.
Amanda Brown is still in jail on around $30,000 bond.