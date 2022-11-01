When Amelia Walls recently ran at her cross-country meet, she was in the right place at the right time.
As the Winter Haven Christian School freshman ran through the woods at Osceola High School, she came upon another runner who was obviously in distress.
“Someone was on the ground and I couldn’t just keep going,” she said. The girl was from another high school and was having a severe allergic reaction. “I started praying for her. It was very scary but God put me there.”
Having her cell phone with her possibly helped save the girl’s life because she was able to call for help. Walls is a Type 1 diabetic and keeps a phone with her to monitor her blood sugar.
“She was having a bit of an off day,” said her mother, Celeste Walls. “She was running slower than normal. That was the first time she’s called during a race, so I thought it would be related to her. She said there was a runner down, she was stung and throwing up blood.”
Her mother’s first thought was to try and get to them.
“I knew she needed immediate medical attention and Amelia was being a wonderful comfort to this girl,” she said. “We saved critical minutes by (Amelia) having a phone. Those minutes meant all the difference to this girl. God knew this and put Amelia in her path.”
Eric Graham, athletic director at Winter Haven Christian, wasn’t surprised when he heard what Amelia had done.
“She’s always been loving and caring,” he said. “It made me extremely proud. The fact that she would stop exemplifies the character she already had. She knew Jesus would want her (to stop). I feel she was on the junior varsity team for that reason.”
Walls, 14, has been on the cross-country team since 7th grade and was diagnosed with diabetes at the age of 8.
“People said it would stop me, but I want to prove them wrong. I like challenging myself,” she said.
And Amelia wanted to finish the race after assisting the runner even though her blood sugar was most likely climbing.
Her mother said her diabetes is a constant struggle and knew Amelia could also get sick that day if she wasn’t careful. However, she knew Amelia would regret not finishing the race.
“Through Amelia’s suffering, God brought good,” she explained. “She’s always had a heart for sensing things. She is a twin… those are my girls. They have sensitive hearts.”
Cross country is not only about your physical abilities, but it is also takes mental strength.
“Diabetes needs mental strength as well,” said her mother. “You need to train your mind to be resilient in this disease.”
Unfortunately, Amelia also has Hashimoto disease and Addison’s disease caused by the autoimmune system going haywire. The family caught the diseases early, but it makes for a more complex situation when participating in sports.
“God uses her struggles for His glory,” said her mother.
Amelia loves to run and wants to continue through high school.
“The diabetes affects my life a lot, especially running. I have to check my sugar levels and be careful in the heat. But my family runs too and I want to keep going.”