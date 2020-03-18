On Tuesday, March 17, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that schools in Florida will remain closed until Wednesday, April 15 — but that districts are expected to begin some type of online or remote instruction on March 30.
Additionally, all statewide assessments have been canceled this school year. The Florida Department of Education will not assign grades to schools and districts for 2019-20. Parents are being given the option to keep their child in the same grade for the 2020-2021 school year.
Also announced Tuesday, school districts are now allowed to redirect certain funds toward purchasing electronic devices for students to enable some sort of remote instruction.
DeSantis said he and Florida Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran were waiving state testing requirements for the school year and the requirements that students must take the test to graduate or advance to the next grade.
The news came just days after the announcement Friday afternoon, March 13, that schools around the state have been ordered closed until March 30.
For Polk County Public Schools, which was scheduled to have its spring break March 23-March 27, it means the time off started a week early. During a press conference March 13, Polk Schools Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd addressed parents around the county about the weeks to come.
“We are doing everything we can do to safeguard our students, employees and community as a whole … I can assure you that we have planned and that we are going to make sure we take care of our students,” Byrd said. “This is unprecedented, but we are responding as quickly as we can.”
At the March 13 press conference, Byrd also said school district staff would use the time to sanitize the district’s buildings to the largest extent possible and added that upper level staff would continue working, processing updates and information related to when school might resume and what that might look like.
Byrd and district staff strongly have encouraged parents and students to follow along the PCPS website — polkschoolsfl.com — and the district’s social media accounts for updates on what is a very fluid situation.
The district is also offering breakfast and lunch for students this week, from March 17-March 20. Meals will not be provided during the time that would have been spring break. If students remain home past March 30, an announcement will be made when that decision is reached about meals beginning that day.
Families interested in attaining the lunch and breakfast meals should visit https://polkschoolsfl.com/lunchlocations for details and locations.
Meals are to be taken and consumed offsite.