On Dec. 23, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the re-appointments of Ashley Bell Barnett, Greg Littleton, Teresa Martinez and Mark Turner to the Polk State College District Board of Trustees.
All members are continuing their service to the Board, along with Chair Cindy Hartley Ross and member Dan Dorrell.
“Our District Board of Trustees is comprised of dedicated members whose unwavering support of our students and steadfast commitment to providing affordable access to quality higher education will continue to propel our institution and greater Polk County community forward,” Polk State President Angela Garcia Falconetti said. “Our future is bright under their leadership and with the support of Governor DeSantis.”
The Polk State District Board of Trustees is made up of members who are vested with oversight of all College policies, including matters related to programs, building, finances and personnel.
Florida’s governor appoints the members, who serve without compensation. All appointments are subject to Florida Senate confirmation.
“Governor DeSantis’ appointment of the Trustees will continue to lead the College to success, specifically during these unprecedented times,” Falconetti said.