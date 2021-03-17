In honor of former Winter Haven Mayor Lemuel Geathers, American flags were flown at half-staff at the Florida State Capitol in Tallahassee March 13.
Gov. Ron DeSantis issued the following memorandum on March 12:
“On Tuesday, March 2, 2021, former Mayor Lemuel Geathers passed away. Geathers served as Winter Haven’s first black mayor and city commissioner. Since the beginning of his leadership, he played a significant role in the desegregation of schools, businesses, and organizations in Polk County. As a community leader and World War II veteran, Geathers will be remembered as a patriot, educator, and mentor.
To honor the memory of former Mayor Lemuel Geathers and his service to our state, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the Polk County Courthouse in Bartow, Florida, the City Hall of Winter Haven, Florida, and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, March 13, 2021.”