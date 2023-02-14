Grace Lutheran Church and School is expanding their campus footprint in Winter Haven and purchasing the property across from the school at 330 Avenue C, providing 6-10 new classrooms, a secure entrance for administrative control, and a suite of small instructional rooms for classic music instruction, a new parking lot and a covered drop-off area for church and school. Rev. Charles T. Reich, senior pastor, said “We never want it to be about campus improvement, we wanted to deepen our roots.” Reich said, “We want to be a church and school people can count on.”
The church plans to purchase the building across the street off Avenue C SE that is now occupied by the Language & Literacy Academy for Learning, when their lease is up. The church hopes to do this by July 2024. In the meantime, Reich said, they are launching a fundraising campaign to raise $3.5 million to contribute to the cost of the plan. Grace Lutheran has 1,000 members and sees 405 students in its present school. Reich said the church does not plan to add a high school at this time, but to stick to what they do well. “We have great facilities – but the best thing is our faculty,” he said. Principal Michael Rottmann said the goal is to add one class per grade until they reach their goal. Parents throughout East Polk County are looking for alternative schools for their children, he said. Additionally, the school is creating a new parking lot in front of the school.