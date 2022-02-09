Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd on Feb. 8 was awarded the inaugural Major County Sheriffs of America (MCSA) Sandra S. Hutchens Sheriff of the Year Award.
Sheriff Sandra Hutchens, of California, served as the MCSA president during Judd’s term as the association’s vice-president. She passed away in 2021 following a long battle with breast cancer.
MCSA President Sheriff Dennis Lemma presented the award during the 2022 Winter Conference annual awards ceremony held in Washington, D.C., for Judd’s “steady leadership, mentorship, and friendship at the helm of MCSA [which] gave this association a visionary foundation for growth to ‘lead the way’ in the profession of law enforcement.”
Judd said, "I was humbled and honored to receive the very first Sheriff Sandra Hutchens MCSA Sheriff of the Year award at the MCSA conference in Washington, D.C. this week. I served with Sheriff Hutchens on the MCSA board. She was a consummate professional and she is dearly missed."
Established in 1998, the Major County Sheriffs of America is a professional law enforcement association of the 113 largest sheriff's offices representing counties or parishes with 500,000 population or more. It is dedicated to preserving the highest integrity in law enforcement and the elected Office of the Sheriff. Its membership represents over 130 million citizens.
For more information, go to https://mcsheriffs.com/