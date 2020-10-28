The Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce will conclude its “30 Days of Yay!” with a virtual fundraising celebration on October 30, beginning at noon.
During this event, the chamber will celebrate the community, volunteers, its small and large business of the year, milestones from the past year and pass the gavel from outgoing Board Chair Artie Renee Pobjecky to incoming Board Chair Robert Loftin.
Tickets are only $20 and can be purchased at https://www.winterhavenchamber.com/annual-meeting.html.