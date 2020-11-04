WINTER HAVEN – Children on restriction are playing baseball.
These days the restrictions are different, though. They are not giving up their phones or video game privileges.
Instead, these restrictions are related to COVID-19 safety.
For some 200 children in the Greater Winter Haven Youth Baseball league, the restrictions are things like temperature checks and staying six feet apart.
And it’s working four nights a week to the cheers of the parents, administrators and children.
“We are not worried in the least,” said parent Tracey Rivera, whose son, Sam, 7, is playing T-ball. “We just asked him if he wanted to play. We didn’t really consider COVID.”
Neither minded the league’s new rules requiring anyone entering the park to get a temperature check.
“That’s fine,” Rivera said. “It’s just precautions.”
Already, many children in Winter Haven were physically attending school when the league started in late September.
“We’re not worried,” said Brock Calvin. Calvin is the father of Donovan Calvin, 11, who is playing in the league. “We’re actually happy he’s out enjoying life.”
“I think it’s good they are taking temperatures,” said Brock’s wife, Miranda. “At the preseason meeting we had a talk with the coaches about social distancing.”
Greater Winter Haven Youth Baseball league president David Satterly saw the league shut down in the middle of March after two weeks of play. Satterly got permission in early August from the City of Winter Haven to start play again in the fall.
With the league’s COVID-19 suggestions for protocols and the City of Winter Haven’s guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, the fields at Sertoma Park were opened. Parents of players were informed of the protocols by texts. They also signed a waiver of liability relating to the Coronavirus prior to the first game.
In addition to temperature checks, Satterly and his staff made separate entrance and exit signs, posted social distancing signs and roped off portions of the bleachers.
They daily sanitize the bathrooms, bleachers and dugouts. Concession stand workers must wear masks.
“They were all agreeable,” Satterly said of the players’ parents.
“The kids are glad to be back,” he continued. “We just want everyone to have fun after being stuck inside.”