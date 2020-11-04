Around 100 residents who live around Crystal Beach Road, in between Winter Haven and Eagle Lake, recently decided to sue Polk County.
The group of neighbors allege that Polk County Engineer Gregor E. Hentschel colluded with Heritage Investments of Polk II, a Lakeland developer, to bypass the public hearing process.
Normally, if a developer wants to build more houses per acre than zoning allows, public hearings and votes by elected officials are required.
In this case, the developer applied to build 94 houses on 28.5 acres in 1997. The Polk County Commission held a public hearing on the matter and then voted not to approve the application, citing that the subdivision was not compatible with the existing houses around Crystal Beach Road — a rural road winding around three lakes.
In January 2018, the developer filed an appeal against the county commission in civil court. In May 2019, a judge ruled that the developer could not start building.
On Sept. 1, 2020, a Crystal Beach Road neighbor witnessed contractors working on the property and started asking questions.
According to neighborhood resident and Noble Citrus President Quentin Roe, neighbors learned that Polk County Engineer Gregor E. Hentschel granted the developer permission to start building on Aug. 10, 2020, in such a way that did not require a public hearing.
On Sept. 9, the neighbors filed suit against the county seeking an immediate hold on any further construction.
“We absolutely did not want to spend our hard-earned money on a lawsuit against our friends and leaders,” Roe said. “But staff took that decision away from both of us by improperly invoking the use of residential infill in order to bypass the public notice and hearing part of land use change.”
Residential infill is a county zoning policy which allows for certain zoning changes that do not require a public hearing or official vote. The residents argue that policy is not applicable to their situation.
On Oct. 2, the county commission discussed the concept of residential infill. A few neighborhood residents spoke.
“I just spent $100,000 renovating my home,” Crystal Beach Road resident Stephen Amos said. “I'll move tomorrow. That's how opposed to this we all are.”
The matter is no longer a problem for the county commission, however. The next hearing on the matter is scheduled for a civil court hearing on Nov. 24.