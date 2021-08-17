Fourteen students enrolled in the Polk County Public Schools Know and Grow program celebrated the gift of a new bike recently at Lake Shipp Elementary in Winter Haven.
Polk County Public Schools and Polk Vision staff partnered to establish the Know and Grow pilot program in February to teach tech skills and healthy eating habits.
“The pandemic and the resulting shift to online learning have exposed the digital divide that exists within our community,” PCPS Assistant Superintendent of Information Systems & Technology Tina Barrios said. “Many of our parents lack the technological skills and equipment needed to support their children in an online learning environment. This program will help to address both areas of need — with the added bonus of working in healthy nutritional concepts.”
Growing Positivity founder Kurtis Flanders said PCPS Community Liaison Director Dr. Steve Warner gave him a call around a week ago.
“He wanted to bless the kids attending the Know and Grow program,” Flanders said.
Warner, a Winter Haven native, spent more than 22 years at Webber University, ascending from men’s soccer coach and bookstore manager to vice president of advancement, dean of students and director of soccer operations. He is the first ever community liaison director for PCPS.
“What the community liaison director does, at the end of the day, is all about supporting student success,” Warner said. “In this position, I’m an advocate, a linchpin; a liaison between the community, businesses, civic organizations, local government, parents and schools — linking those groups to support our students.”
On July 16, Warner volunteered to sit in a dunk tank at a Relay for Life of Polk County fundraiser. He got knocked into the water by his wife, Tresa Warner, a Lake Region High School teacher.
The donation of bicycles was made possible through a relationship by Growing Positivity, Pedal Power Bicycle Ministry, The Freedom Tour and the Polk County Public Schools.
“At the beginning of the program parents were told that their kids would have a chance to win a bicycle in a raffle,” Flanders said. “What they didn’t know was that every student would be going home with a bike.”