While this year may seem like it is going slow, the end of the last hurricane season doesn’t seem so long ago. And our next hurricane season starts soon — June 1.

AccuWeather recently updated their forecast for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, and if they are correct, we’re in for a busy season.

They predict we will see a total of 14 to 20 tropical storms and between seven and 11 hurricanes this year — with four to six of those becoming major hurricanes. We’ve already had an early, yet brief appearance from Tropical Storm Arthur, our first of 2020.

If ever there was a year to make absolutely sure you prepared in advance for a possible hurricane, this would be the year.

Please, do not wait until we have a major hurricane bearing down on us to go out and get supplies and necessities. You should be prepared already. If not, now is the time to get prepared — and please, do not hoard items.

It’s recommended that you set aside one gallon of water per person, per day, and enough non-perishable food for each person to last three-to-seven days.

If you run a generator, try to make sure it is secured. Maybe in a fenced-in area, bolted down or chained-up. Make sure it is away from the house, especially open windows, and NEVER run a generator inside of a house.

Be prepared, and be safe everyone.

Grady Judd is the Sheriff of Polk County. Learn more about Judd and the Polk County Sheriff's Office at polksheriff.org.