HAINES CITY – The team at First Presbyterian Church in Haines City enjoys welcoming members and guests on Sunday mornings.
So, when the COVID-19 pandemic began and mandated restrictions arose on seemingly everything — including church services — the friendly fellowship the congregation prided itself on seemed to suffer.
Well into the crisis, the church's long-range planning committee met to discuss matters related to the upcoming months, including the winter residents’ return to Florida and FPCHC.
To take the guesswork out of how others prefer to be greeted, they came up with a color-coded system.
When Sunday worshippers arrive at the church, they can choose from three colors that indicate their level of comfort around others. According to the church bulletin, green is for "huggers and hand-shakers." Yellow is for "elbow bumpers," and red is for "wavers." Each sticker in every color is a smiley face.
"This system has really been a positive for our church," Winter said. "The stickers are fun and effective."
From the pulpit and in the bulletin, worshippers are encouraged to choose a color and apply it to their clothing each week.
Winter said the church modified an idea he got from his son, who is a pastor in Ohio.
"At his church, the red (sticker) actually has a stop sign on it," he explained.
He said he has received positive feedback about the color-coded system.
"Everyone seems to like the idea — and it's very simple," he said.
Worshippers are asked to wear their masks into the sanctuary and then remove them during the service. After the service, before they leave, they are asked to put their masks back on. Also, there is a mask only section in the sanctuary for those who wish to wear their masks during the entirety of the service.
FPCHC is located at 104 Scenic Highway in Haines City.
For more information about the church, visit www.fpchainescity.org.