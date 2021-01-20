HAINES CITY — On Jan. 7, the Haines City Commission voted against placing any of the proposed amendments to the Haines City Charter on the ballot for the city’s April 6 municipal election.
Of the nine proposed changes to the charter, one has courted some debate and the commission collectively decided it was best to table all of the proposals until after the election.
As such, the only thing on the ballot for the April 6 municipal election will be the race for Seat Five on the commission – the seat currently held by Commissioner Anne Huffman.
The proposed change that has been somewhat controversial involved creating electoral districts – a concept that could mean multiple commissioners could not live in and represent the same neighborhood or district.
Currently, Commissioners Anne Huffman and Roy Tyler both live in the Oakland neighborhood of Haines City, for example.
Of those two commissioners, Huffman opposes creating electoral districts and Tyler has not publicly expressed support or opposition to creating electoral districts, though he has said that it is worthy of further public debate and that the process of implementing such a change would be a lengthy process – specifically citing the process of mapping out the districts.
“The real devil in the details is where you draw the districts,” Tyler said Jan. 7.
This is not the only controversial component to the proposal of creating electoral districts in Haines City.
Oakland is a historically Black neighborhood in Haines City and, currently, four of the five city commissioners are Black. On Nov. 5, Haines City Charter Review Committee Chair Paul Senft said a majority of the committee members believe that the Oakland neighborhood is over-represented on the city commission — to which Huffman pointed out that the commission’s four Black members do not all live in the Oakland neighborhood.
Mayor Morris West, Vice Mayor Horace West and Commissioner Jayne Hall all expressed some opposition to creating electoral districts back on Nov. 5. The mayor lives on the west side of the city, the vice mayor lives on the north side and Hall lives downtown. Currently, none of the commissioners reside on the east side of the city.
On Nov. 5 and on Jan. 7, Commissioner Tyler said that the Haines City residents who volunteered to be on the Haines City Charter Review Committee ought not be summarily rejected and that city residents should be given ample opportunity to discuss this matter over the next year or two.
All of the commissioners said that if Haines City residents express support for creating electoral districts — or any of the nine proposed changes — they will be put on the municipal election ballot for a city-wide vote in subsequent city elections. City staff will be announcing community forum meeting dates and locations after the April election so that residents can learn more about the nine proposed changes.
The Haines City Charter Review Committee members who supported the proposal include chairman Paul Senft, Russel “Rusty” Mouton, Teresa Connell, Cynthia Downing, Mark Sweat and alternate Karen Tiner. Committee member Albertine Richard opposed electoral districts.
To qualify as a candidate for Seat Five in the April 6 municipal election, residents must complete and submit qualifying documents to City Clerk Erica Anderson by Friday, Feb. 19.
Qualifying starts Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 8 a.m. and costs $140.81. Salary for a commissioner is $11,581 per year. Commissioners in Haines City serve for four-year terms.