HAINES CITY — The Haines City industrial property, constructed in 1918 and commonly referred to by locals as the “old fertilizer plant,” is set for demolition. City officials announced the news Feb. 13.
Many residents can recall stories of their family members who worked at the plant, which is situated next to the railroad line.
Demolition for the warehouse property located on Citrus Avenue is scheduled to occur between Feb. 24 and March 20. Haines City Public Infrastructure’s Streets Division will have signage out for traffic notification of road closures during this period. However, delays still can be expected.
Steve Bivens Contracting, Inc will complete an asbestos survey of the buildings, as well as the demolition of all commercial structures. Demolition debris will be disposed of in a certified construction and demolition landfill.
After the site is prepped, Haines City Parks & Recreation — with the financial support of our Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) — will turn the property into functional outdoor space for the community. This space is donated by former Haines City Commissioner Don Mason and family.
“These types of partnerships are essential for creating destinations in our community,” said Haines City City Manager Deric C. Feacher. “Destinations that all levels, from children to adults, can utilize making Haines City a continued benchmark community.”
In an effort to expedite the process, the Parks & Recreation Department elected to execute a mini-master plan for the property. Parks and Recreation Director, Terrell Griffin, says several options are being explored during this conceptual phase.
The initial proposal is to construct facilities and multipurpose fields, which may include a place for soccer, football, lacrosse or quidditch to be played. Additional amenities will be added as funding becomes available, including possible sensory-rich playgrounds allowing children of all abilities to grow together.