During a city commission meeting last week, Haines City Mayor Morris West said that he, the city manager, the city police chief and the city attorney were all planning to meet with the owner of a grocery store many have described as a public nuisance.
Since March of 2019, two shootings have taken place at the Family Discount Supermarket, located at 1604 Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Vice Mayor Horace West said problems with violence at or around the store date back to when he was first elected in 2001.
“This was a problem in 2001, and it's still a problem in 2021,” Horace West said. “It's all centered around one business that we have been dealing with for 20 years. How long does it take?”
The grocery store appears to have been owned by the same family since it was built in 1969. It is currently owned by Charles Franklin.
On April 14, 2020, there was a shootout at Family Discount Supermarket. Around 20 bullet casings were found on the ground. The shootout injured three area residents – none of which were reported to have been cooperative with detectives in the aftermath.
On March 31, 2019, a man named Furious Shell was confronted by Family Discount Supermarket staff for allegedly trying to steal a wallet in the store. A man named Devonte Duga told officers that he was a store customer who backed up store staff by also confronting Shell about the wallet theft. Duga reportedly told officers that Shell started pistol-whipping Duga at one point. Duga told officers that he wound up gaining possession of Shell's gun during the fight and subsequently shot Shell four times, firing two head shots and two body shots, killing Shell.
Duga was not charged in the shooting, with Haines City Police Chief Jim Elensky citing self-defense.
Days later, on April 3, Duga was arrested for and plead no contest to charges related to unlawful possession of a loaded weapon and drug possession.
According to a HCPD report dated Nov. 14, 2018, Duga is a known drug dealer. That day, an officer stated such in his report after the officer caught Duga with seven grams of marijuana while sitting in a chair out in front of Family Discount Supermarket. That report further described Duga as a homicide suspect.
City leaders say there have been similar incidents over the years and that they are tired of the ongoing problem.
At age 90, one such leader is Haines City resident Janet J. Smith, who said she and her friends are afraid to go near Family Discount Supermarket, which is located in the Oakland neighborhood where she grew up. Speaking from a podium, Smith said she appreciated the city commissioners, but demanded they do something about the problem.
“I refuse to let the Oakland community go down, down, down,” Smith said. “Now something has got to be done. I want a change.”
The mayor said he wanted to try and convince the business owner to work with city leaders in terms of not allowing customers to loiter on his business property.
Mayor Morris West said it is hard for police officers to arrest an individual for loitering outside of an open business when individuals are there with permission from the business manager or owner. The mayor said he hoped he could reason with the business owner about seeking change.
Vice Mayor Horace West was not as optimistic as his brother, saying that the Franklin family had promised to not allow loitering in the past.
“If you don't want to be a good community business partner, then you don't do business in Haines City,” Vice Mayor West said. “There was a point in time when the owner did not want to make his people move out. It's a nuisance and there is no other way to put it. We need to do something.”
Commissioner Anne Huffman suggested not renewing the grocery store business license if they are not compliant with loitering.
“Twenty years is too long,” Huffman said. “They can't operate without a business license.”
Commissioner Roy Tyler said the last time that there was a string of violent incidents at Family Discount Supermarket, the owner agreed to stop allowing people to loiter outside of the grocery store. Because the owner has apparently not kept his part of the agreement, a code enforcement officer may be able to shut the business down immediately, Tyler said.
City Attorney Reilly said that is one possible solution. Reilly said the best legal way to try and limit large groups of people from loitering in front of this particular grocery store day and night is to do so through the code enforcement process.