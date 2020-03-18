In 2019, the Haines City Police Department had the lowest crime rate for as far back as records could be found.
According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Uniform Crime Report (UCR), the crime rate for 2019 was 2,107 crimes per 100,000 residents.
The UCR reflects statistics for seven crimes: murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft. Haines City Police Chief Jim Elensky credits the agency’s intelligence-led policing system.
“We have a lot of confidence in our intelligence-led model that actively identifies crime hot spots and allows us to implement suppression strategies,” Elensky said. “Staying on top of technological advances in policing has allowed us to keep track of crime trends and strategically place our officers in the right locations.”
Available UCR data could only be obtained dating back to 1995, but rates statewide have dropped significantly since then. The 2019 crime rate bested the 2016 rate for the lowest recorded rate in Haines City where records were available.
“We believe this is the agency’s best year ever as far as crime rate is concerned,” Elensky said. “This is a testament to the brave men and women who come to work here every day. I’m very proud of our work here and very happy with these results.”
The crime rate in 2019 fell by more than nine percent. Despite a rise in population of greater than five percent — to more than 25,500 residents — total crimes fell by 4.6 percent, according to the UCR numbers.
To keep up with the rise in population, elected officials have budgeted to allow for additional officers. Sworn personnel has risen from 54 officers in September 2017 to the current number of 59.
“We thank the City Commission for making the safety of our residents a priority,” Elensky added. “We have a supportive community, city staff, City Commission and a highly-qualified dedicated workforce here in Haines City. This was a total team effort.”
Property crime rate was reduced by more than 11 percent in 2019. Total property crimes fell by nearly seven percent. There were nearly 30 percent fewer burglaries in 2019.
Violent crimes in Haines City did rise from 36 total in 2018 to 45 in 2019.
According to internal statistics, which excludes retail thefts, property crimes have fallen by 31 percent since 2017.
Last March, Haines City was named one of the 20 safest cities in Florida, according to a study conducted by SafeWise.