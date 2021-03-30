HAINES CITY — The city manager of Haines City, Deric Feacher, has been chosen to become the next city manager of Daytona Beach, pending contract approval.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported the hiring on March 28, following a lengthy discussion by the Daytona Beach City Commission.
Feacher was in Daytona Beach on March 20 for a public candidate forum, during which time he was asked why he wanted to leave his current position.
“I'm not running from anything,” Feacher said. “I'm running for a great opportunity.”
Feacher called Daytona Beach his second home, having moved from Daytona Beach to Winter Haven in 2001 to resolve a family matter. The city manager graduated from Bethune-Cookman University, in Daytona Beach, in 2000.
Upon arriving in Winter Haven, Feacher began working for the City of Winter Haven in the recreation department. In 2013, he was promoted to city manager, the youngest person to ever have that title.
In 2016, three Winter Haven City Commission members, all of which are no longer elected officials, voted to remove Feacher. Not long after, Feacher was hired as assistant city manager in Haines City. Feacher has held the title of city manager in Haines City since 2018.
Haines City Mayor Morris West said Feacher gave him a heads up about his application for the role in Daytona Beach around a month ago.
“I wish him nothing but the best,” West said.