“Where the fish is always de-lish!” is the motto of Harry’s Old Place in Winter Haven and fresh fish is always featured on the menu.
The rustic neighborhood restaurant, on the shores of Lake Ned, opened in 1980, and has been a staple of the Winter Haven restaurant scene.
“We have a great, loyal clientele,” said owner Dwayne McQuillen. “It’s a good hometown place. And the core of our menu is fresh fish.”
Daily specials are listed on the large chalkboard when you walk in and includes seafood from the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean. Choose from flounder, tilapia, monkfish, cod, haddock, grouper, salmon and some others. Hungry patrons can have it prepared in many ways. The restaurant’s favorite is lightly seasoned and broiled in lemon butter, but you can also choose for it to be cooked with garlic butter, mustard dill, garlic breadcrumbs, garlic caper butter or they can add jerk seasoning or order it blackened. Add a house made topping if you like, such as a creamy baked parmesan sauce or a spicy white wine sauce with shallots.
“We have a big fish selection,” McQuillen said. “There aren’t too many seafood restaurants in town.”
The fish is served with hush puppies and a choice of two sides: new potatoes, rice pilaf, coleslaw, fresh veggies, fries and other choices. Harry’s seafood entrees include scallops, fried oysters, shrimp, fish and chips, fried catfish, grouper fingers, seafood imperial and pescatore with linguini and Corvina Monterey. Harry in the Bag is the house specialty with grouper cooked in a bag and baked with a unique pecan topping. There is also a grouper special of broiled fish topped with a mix of shrimp, scallops and crab meat tossed in garlic butter.
If you’re not in the mood for seafood, you can choose from filet mignon, garlic steak, New York strip or chicken Pinot Grigio. If you’d like a mix of both surf and turf, try the 8 oz. filet with broiled lobster tail. Grab a handheld menu item if you want something a little lighter like fish tacos, a fish rueben or grouper sandwich and start off your meal with French onion soup, steamed mussels, escargot, shrimp cocktail, gator bites or their special onion loaf.
Don’t forget to try their specialty dessert – key lime pie. It’s a bit different than the norm with a whipped cream base and served slightly frozen.
Prior to purchasing Harry’s, McQuillen worked in the corporate restaurant world for 20 years and was general manager of Homecomin’ at Disney Springs, the Southern-themed eatery headed by celebrity chef Art Smith.
But McQuillen wanted a place to call his own. He found Harry’s and purchased it in 2017.
“Harry’s had longevity and great online reviews. I was looking for that and I knew it was a good mom-and-pop place,” McQuillen said.
The restaurant was originally called Harriston’s and started by Bruce Johnston and Harry Bell - two guys from Philadelphia.
McQuillen did downsize the original menu a bit, but it has a bigger fresh fish selection.
“Harry’s is about 80 percent what it used to be,” he said.
Since buying the restaurant, McQuillen has given it a facelift and added an outside patio and decking around the side. And Harry’s now has a full liquor bar.
“We are always upgrading,” McQuillen said. “Every year we improve and have more things on our list.”
He added, “Winter Haven is growing, especially near LEGOLAND and Harry’s comes up on Google as one of the best restaurants. We have a niche for what people want and a good presence in town.”
Harry’s Old Place
Address: 3751 Cypress Gardens Road.
Hours: Dinner is served Tuesday through Sunday starting at 4 p.m.
Lunch is now available on Fridays starting at 11:30 a.m.