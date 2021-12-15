I always look forward to the Christmas season – with decorations, presents, time with friends and families and of course all the delicious food. It’s the time of year that often brings a feeling of happiness and goodwill.
Unfortunately, criminals are on high alert looking for ways to take advantage of the season and of you. Here are a few tips to keep you and your loved ones safe this season.
If you plan to brave the crowds and participate in a bit of holiday shopping, be sure to lock your cars and do not leave valuables sitting out in plain sight. Attempting to hide packages on the floor of your car or under a coat is not good enough. Put those packages in your trunk.
Never set your wallet or purse down on a counter; you may inadvertently forget them.
At night, make sure you park in well-lit areas and stay alert. Be aware of your surroundings, and consider shopping with friends and family so you aren’t walking alone in parking lots.
If you’re more of an online shopper, you’ll need to take extra precautions to protect your credit card and bank information. Only use trustworthy WiFi connections when buying online. If you use public WiFi, there’s a greater possibility your device and all of the information on it can be accessed.
If nobody is at your home during the day, consider having packages delivered to your workplace if they will allow it. The porch pirates will be out this time of year looking for easy targets, so be cautious.
And as always, if you see something, or hear something, please say something. You can always reach us for non-emergencies at 863-298-6200. I wish you a holly, jolly, and SAFE holiday season with friends and family.