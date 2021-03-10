Haven Coffee Roasters will open at 140 3rd Street SW in downtown Winter Haven this month.
Owners Jonathan and Lynsey Lane will host a ribbon cutting on March 19. The grand opening will be held for the public on Saturday, March 20, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Coffee is one of the biggest passions in my life," Jonathan Lane said. "My desire is to bring that passion for others to enjoy, to spark it in others, to see why coffee is more than just a cup of hot liquid caffeine to get you through the day. ...
"My family and I want to bring that reality to the people of the community, showing the love of God through our warm welcome and our amazing coffee."
Haven Coffee Roasters have previously been serving up their specialty coffees at the Winter Haven Farmers Market. The Haven Coffee Roasters' most popular coffee blend is their "Haven Blend," which they describe as a mix of Brazilian, Colombian and Ethiopian coffee.
Follow them at facebook.com/HavenCoffeeRoaster for more updates.