On Friday, March 19, representatives from the City of Winter Haven, the Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce and other local businesses joined owners Lynsey and Jonathan Lane for the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Haven Coffee Roasters.
Located in downtown Winter Haven, at 140 3rd Street SW, across from the water tower, the new business held its formal grand opening the next day.
“Wow we were so overwhelmed with the love and support everyone gave us today at our Grand Opening,” read a post to the Facebook page for the new business (facebook.com/HavenCoffeeRoaster).
“We look forward to roasting and serving you guys the very best coffee.”