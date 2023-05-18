Haven Worship Center sees Mass Baptism: Over 200 people

Thousands of parishioners from the Haven Worship Center gathered on the church lawn on Wednesday, May 3, for a Mass Baptism of over 200 people.
Four pools with 2600 gallons of water awaited those who took the step following the signs, “I have decided.”
Pastor Jeff Connor said the baptisms were a result of their Easter services.
There were 597 decisions to become a Christian during their five services of some 5,157 attendees that day.
As to why the church has grown exponentially, he credits it partially to the growth of the community.
The decisions?
“I think something is happening,” he said. “It is just like that Jesus revolution.”
Connor said the area is growing and people are coming to the community, looking for a church.
But it is not a one-man ministry, he says.
“We have really bought into ministry as a team. It is not one person,” he said.
Haven Worship Center has experienced a new growth in addition to having new Christians come aboard.
The church bought the property across the road on Carl Floyd Road, the former Thrive Church. It is now part of Haven Worship Center, named Haven Chapel. Thrive has moved to a new location and meet at Winter Haven Christian School.
The new campus next door will provide 10 classrooms for small groups, weddings, funerals, and Haven worship. The building accommodates crowds up to 300 people and is a welcome addition.
And that is not the only change.
Besides the new Christians and the addition of Haven Chapel, the church changed its name from the longtime well known Winter Haven Worship Center.
The new name, Haven Worship Center marked a pivot for the congregation.
“It is important that we represent our community,” Connor said. “We also love that the word ‘haven’ means a ‘safe refuge.’ We feel like that also represents who we are as a church, a safe place for anyone seeking to know God, live free, find purpose and make a difference,” said Connor.
Several parishioners shared their stories live on Facebook before or after they were baptized.
As for future plans, the pastor said, “We are really feeling that God is going to use us to have campus churches.”
Christianity is not just a Sunday lifestyle.
“We are teaching that it is your everyday life,” he says. “You don’t have to sound religious.”