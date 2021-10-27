Who isn’t a fan of bread, coffee and donuts?
Honeycomb Bread Bakers recently opened a downtown Winter Haven location with fresh breads, bagels and other goodies baked daily and later in the day patrons can grab simple, healthy lunches. Owner Benjamin Vickers said it’s a huge honor to be the “new kid on the block.”
“To see people coming in and feeding their families… the extra effort they take is amazing,” he said.
Honeycomb already has several loyal customers who come in daily as well as plenty of first timers. Vickers likes to focus on simple, yet quality products.
Their specialties are artisan breads – sourdoughs, stone hearth baguettes and wheat breads. The bakery posts a bread schedule each week with lists of what is available. Some of those include: sourdough croissants, pretzels, olive sourdough, brioche milkbread, braided challah and others. If you like a good cup of coffee with your baked goods, grab a drink from the espresso bar, with coffee provided by Lakeland’s Ethos Coffee, or some tea from Harney & Sons, based in New York City.
It is also the region’s first organic flour miller. During the pandemic, as more people were needing grocery elements, Honeycomb provided baking supplies, such as flour. Vickers said they still sell bags of flour to help offset the scarcity in the grocery stores.
“Our whole loaves of bread are very popular. People are health conscious and love neighborhood bakeries,” he said.
He said patrons are excited that he’ll be starting the tradition of donuts being available every Tuesday.
“I’ve tried to create an environment for my team to be masters of their craft,” he said, adding that they currently have eight employees.
What started as a hobby in college, quickly turned into more. He graduated from culinary school in 2013 and never looked back. Working as a pastry chef in a restaurant, he realized his love for baking bread. “Now I can specialize and dig deep.”
In 2018, Vickers began selling his creations at the local market in Lakeland and quickly opened a retail shop the next year.
“It was perfect timing and helped us pivot effectively through 2020,” he said.
Honeycomb had to adapt to meet the needs of the community when the pandemic began that spring. They quickly developed an online ordering system while gradually developing a new menu that included hot breakfasts, lunches and tea by the gallon.
“We offered more family take home type meals, like chicken pot pie,” he said. “It’s a similar concept to the growler. We sold food in bigger quantities. Our creative staff brainstormed ways to provide the most value to what the customers needed at the time.”
During that time, Vickers said Honeycomb also provided grocery flours, pancake mixes and granola to locals and it can still be bought in the shop.
After the retail shop closed, Vickers began searching for a permanent location in 2020. He connected with Winter Haven’s Six/Ten Corp., dedicated to repurposing buildings and fostering growth in the city.
“I was excited,” he said. “They renovated the building (which was originally an old gas station). Now it is brighter and cleaner.”
Joe Bogdahn, vice president of Six/Ten, said there are a lot of downtown buildings that just need some love.
“We put together some plans and transformed (the property),” he said. “We buy old downtown buildings that have been empty for a long time and we try to envision what could be there.”
Vickers is looking forward to being in downtown Winter Haven.
“There are so many different (restaurants and other businesses) opening,” he explained. “We are going deep and investing in quality, simple products.”
Honeycomb also offers catering, sells products at local farmer’s markets and wholesales their goods to other businesses. Honeycomb provides buns and bread for sandwiches at other restaurants and table bread service for the beginning of meals. Some local cafes also sell Honeycomb’s pastries.
As the holidays quickly approach, Vickers is taking pre orders beginning Oct. 25 for pies, breads and pantry items such as granola so customers can get them in time for Thanksgiving. Come Christmas time, Honeycomb will have a new item – chocolate coffee beans.
“This is our third holiday season and our expectation is we’ll be very busy, so place your orders early,” he said.
“There are huge opportunities in small, quiet towns. They have an entrepreneurial spirit. I’m very grateful and lucky. I have a dream team.”
Honeycomb Bread Bakers, at 140 Sixth St. SW, is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. is breakfast and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. they serve lunch.