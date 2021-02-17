You will likely be seeing a lot of Jeeps in the area as February comes to a close.

The annual Jeepin’ with Judd event takes place at Clear Springs Ranch in Bartow on February 26-28.

This event was created for Jeep enthusiasts, offering exciting and challenging obstacle courses and trail rides — and it gets better each year.

A real sight to see is the Show n’ Shine, which takes place on the first evening (Friday, Feb. 26) from 6 to 10 p.m. in downtown Bartow. A large number of Jeeps will be parked downtown, many local restaurants will remain open late, and a band will perform on stage.

After that, all of the action moves out to Clear Springs Ranch (near Ledley Wear Road and Cox Road).

The registrations for Jeep owners is closed after selling out quickly, and those 2,000 Jeeps will be hitting the trails soon. For those who just want to come out and see all of the Jeeps, vendors, activities, and the Bartow Show n’ Shine, it is free to visit.

The event is geared to be family-friendly and there is no alcohol allowed at the event.

The proceeds from Jeepin’ with Judd will go to Polk Sheriff’s Charities, Inc., benefiting the community associated with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office — including scholarships, help for economically challenged families and neighborhoods, support of the PCSO K-9 program, and assisting crime victims.

Rain or shine, we’ll be out there, and I hope to see you there.