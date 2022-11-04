Winter Haven City Manager Mike Herr resigned on Nov. 3 and Herr accepted the job as Bartow city manager on Nov. 4.
Bartow City Attorney Sean Parker said Herr's official start date in Bartow is Jan. 3 because Herr is obligated to give the city of Winter Haven a 60 notice of resignation.
Herr said his last actual day as Winter Haven City Manager will be Dec. 12.
After signing his new employment contract on Nov. 4, Herr was asked why he decided to make what could appear to some as a sudden change and could appear to some as a voluntary $20,000 pay cut.
“I felt like I had accomplished everything that I came out there (Winter Haven) to do, working with our team and the city commission,” Herr said. “I knew that I wanted to work another five years... Having helped build a strong team there, I didn't want to keep other professionals on my team from advancing when they are ready. I thought it would be easier to transition out and give them that opportunity for their career to advance. I thought that (Winter Haven Deputy City Manager) T Michael (Stavres) was ready to be city manager. This opportunity came open and I thought that I could come in and help Bartow just like I helped Winter Haven.”
In May, George Long announced his retirement after 14 years as Bartow city manager. His last day was Aug. 19.
According to the Bartow City Commission Nov. 4 meeting agenda, “There were no particular candidates (for the city manager opening) who stood out as being ideal for the job.”
Herr said he did not actively seek out the job change.
Herr said the recruiting firm of Colin Baenziger and Associates reached out to him about the Bartow job opening late in the job interview process, at which time Herr said he expressed interest in a possible job change.
“We have got a really good team in Winter Haven,” Herr said. “It's a good time for me to continue and it's a good time for Mr. Stavres to become city manager I think.”
Bartow Mayor Steve Githens said he has known Herr for decades and thought Herr was the most experienced manager available.
Bartow City Commissioner Trish Pfeiffer thanked Polk County Commissioner Rick Wilson for being present during the special Bartow City Commission meeting on Nov. 4. Pheiffer said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd also wanted to be present but had another obligation.
“People are messaging me from other cities,” Pfeiffer said. “I'm so excited for you (Herr) to come lead us. Bartow is blooming.”
Pfeiffer and Bartow City Commissioner Nick Adams both thanked Bartow Assistant City Manager David Wright for being interim city manager during the selection process.
“I excited about what he (Herr) has done in the past and I'm looking forward to the ways he will move our city forward in the next few years as well,” Adams said.
Herr signed a five-year contract with Bartow for $180,000 per year. Both parties can renew in one-year increments after that.
“I'm looking forward to coming on board,” Herr said from the podium at Bartow City Hall. “We are looking forward to making Bartow our home.”
Herr said he and his wife are open to all offers on their Winter Haven condo.