The Florida High School Athletic Association regional football playoffs kicked off last week and area qualifiers collectively earned a passing grade.
Class 6A Auburndale (vs. Belleview) and Class 3A Frostproof (vs. Windermere Prep) both reached 40 points on Friday en route to decisive home wins, while Class 6A Lake Wales traveled to Port St. Lucie the same night and overwhelmed the host Jaguars to the tune of a 35-point shutout.
Class 7A Bartow and Class 1A Fort Meade faced uphill battles Friday as lower seeds, but the Yellow Jackets and Miners both competed hard on the road in defeat.
Bartow settled in against heavyweight Orlando Edgewater after the Yellow Jackets took a flurry of stinging punches during the opening 14 minutes. As for Fort Meade, the Miners built a five-point lead before host Wildwood pulled away down the stretch with the help of a key special teams play.
Here is a look forward to upcoming regional semifinal matchups, as well as a recap of opening-round games. This week’s contests are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday (Nov. 19), but they are subject to change based on weather conditions and/or health and safety protocols:
Auburndale
The Bloodhounds (9-0) host the Jones Tigers from Orlando in the Class 6A-Region 2 semifinals.
Auburndale is the No. 2 seed in the region and Jones (9-2) is the No. 3 seed. Meanwhile, the Tigers were ranked No. 3 in the final USA Today Florida Network Class 6A poll and Auburndale came in at No. 9.
Senior quarterback Zach Tanner and his Auburndale teammates defeated No. 7 seed Belleview 41-7 in the regional quarterfinals at Bruce Canova Stadium. Evan Ellison, who recently received an offer from Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisc., helped lead the defense with 10 total tackles, Neil Bryant was credited with three of Auburndale’s seven sacks and Cameron Williams recovered a fumble.
Jones, which defeated Daytona Beach Mainland 35-28 in the opening round, has won seven in a row following consecutive losses to Edgewater and national power IMG Academy.
Lake Wales
The other 6A-2 regional semifinal takes place in Ocala and matches fifth-seeded Lake Wales (9-2) against the top-seeded Vanguard Knights (11-0). Vanguard held the No. 8 ranking in the final USA Today Florida Networkpoll, while Lake Wales was among five schools also receiving votes.
Lake Wales and Vanguard have one common opponent in Palm Bay Heritage. The Highlanders defeated the Wildcats 37-30 in the regular season, while Vanguard opened the playoffs with a 38-0 win over Heritage.
The Highlanders faced No. 4 seed Port St. Lucie with 1,800-yard rusher Marquish Seabon reportedly out injured. Lake Wales still amassed nearly 600 yards total offense in a 35-0 victory as Trent Grotjan passed for 292 yards and two touchdowns.
Xavier Marlow rushed for two scores and one two-point conversion. Tyron Summerall added a rushing TD, and Jaremiah Anglin Jr. and Carlos Mitchell had touchdown receptions.
Defensively, Lake Wales’ Courtney Brown and Amani Brown had interceptions and Nicholas Young was credited with 10 total tackles and four sacks.
Frostproof
The Bulldogs (7-4) head to Lakeland Christian School (9-0) for a Class 3A-Region 2 semifinal.
Frostproof is the No. 4 seed in the region and Lakeland Christian, which had an opening-round bye, is the top seed. The Vikings were ranked fourth in the final USA Today Florida Network Class 3A poll.
The Vikings defeated Frostproof 41-0 on Oct. 15 in Lakeland with the help of strong ground game. Breylin Smith gained 143 yards as Lakeland Christian totaled 301 rushing yards as a team.
Lawrence Hamilton scored three touchdowns, giving him 11 rushing scores for the season, as Frostproof spoiled Windermere Prep’s first-ever FHSAA playoff appearance with a 40-6 victory. Nathan Jenkins also threw a pair of TD passes for the Bulldogs.
Bartow
The eighth-seeded Yellow Jackets opened the Class 7A playoffs against an Edgewater program looking for a third straight trip to the state finals. The Eagles soared to a 28-0 lead with 10:37 left in the second quarter and that deficit proved insurmountable for Bartow in a 42-13 regional quarterfinal loss.
Bartow, which finished 5-6 this season including a 2-6 mark against teams that made the playoffs, got a 4-yard touchdown run from Jordy Lowery with 7:24 to go in the second quarter. Lin Johnson also connected with Timothy Graydon Jr. down the right sideline for a 39-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter.
Edgewater’s Thomas Anderson blocked a punt (setting up a 24-yard scoring drive), recovered a loose ball near the end zone with the Yellow Jackets attempting to punt (leading to a 1-yard TD run) and had a sack and forced fumble (resulting in a 27-yard touchdown drive) all in the first half.
Leading 14-0 late in the first quarter, Edgewater also recovered an onside kick that led to a 2-yard touchdown run by highly rated prospect Cedric Baxter. Bartow came up short on two plays inside the Edgewater 4-yard line to end the second quarter and trailed 35-6 at the half.
Fort Meade
The Miners completed a 5-5 season with a 29-13 loss to host Wildwood in the first round of the Class 1A-Region 4 playoffs.
Touchdowns by Thomas Gibson and Jon Cole helped No. 5 seed Fort Meade take a 13-8 lead, but fourth-seeded Wildwood rallied and Jamari Dickens’ long punt return for a touchdown gave the Wildcats all the momentum they would need.