Originally built in 1922, and long vacant, the historic Lake Alfred Citrus Packinghouse in the downtown area has been restored and reopened as Lake Alfred Packinghouse Self Storage.
Ron and Peg Pestone purchased the building in 2017. They have spent the past five years bringing the building back to life. Area residents can now rent storage space from the humidity-controlled building.
“It was a mess when we bought the building,” Peg Pestone said. “Hundreds of gallons of paint later, we brought it up to snuff.”
Ron will be 80 years old in October.
“I used to be able to do 12-hour work days but not so much anymore,” Ron said. “We did the work in phases. When I got a bonus, we'd do more work.”
Ron and Peg did most of the restoration work on their own but with some help from a few friends. Before Ron retired, his work experience was in school construction and restoring distressed buildings as he got older. He even contributed some work toward the construction of the Freedom Tower in New York City.
The couple signed the real estate contract just as the category 5 Hurricane Irma started beating Florida up in September 2017.
“We were very nervous, but it's all worked out,” Peg said.
The building has been vacant since the late 1990s, Lake Alfred Vice Mayor Jack Dearmin said.
“On behalf of the city, we want to congratulate you,” Dearmin said during the ribbon cutting ceremony. “I'm glad I was part of this. Godspeed to you.”
Mayor Nancy Daley was unable to attend, but all of the other City Commission members stopped by to attend the grand opening ceremony on March 26. Lake Alfred City Manager Ryan Leavengood also showed his support.
The first few customers won't have to put down a deposit or pay a set-up fee, Ron said.
The new business is located at 160 W. Haines Blvd. in Lake Alfred. For more information, check out the website at https://www.lakealfredpackinghouse.com/ or call 863-280-6146.