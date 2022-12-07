The Polk County Sheriff’s Office will host its third annual “Ho! Ho! Ho! with the Po-Po” Saturday, Dec. 10, from 6 to 9 pm, at the Northeast District Command in Davenport.
The event is a free Christmas event for the public that is put together by deputies and other staff members who work at the PCSO substation that is located at 1100 Dunson Road, which is less than a mile north of the Interstate 4 and U.S. Highway 27 intersection.
“The feedback we have received from people who have attended previously has been very positive, and I think a part of the success of the event comes from the enthusiasm of everyone who works hard to put it together. They have a lot of fun doing this for the families, and especially the children,” said Polk Sheriff Grady Judd.
There will be many great photo opportunities for everyone as the parking lot of the command center will be transformed into a “Winter Wonderland,” to include Santa Claus and his elves, and performances from a local dance troupe.
Members of the 501st Legion, a Star Wars costuming club will also be at the event (25-plus costumed performers).
More than 30 vendors will be set up, handing out cookies, candy canes, cocoa, and many more sweets, treats, and other freebies.
Parking for the event will be east of the substation at Ridgeview Global Studies Academy, and free shuttle service will be available for anyone who can’t make the short walk.