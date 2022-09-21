Barbara Heddon was a mere 13-years-old when she put on her first pair of skis.
It was a dream come true for the girl who had been watching from the beach as others seemingly flew across the water of Lake Hollingsworth.
With years of hard work and dedication, those dreams turned into three decades of skiing, setting World Records and winning metals and awards; appearing on national television numerous times; and finally being inducted into the Water Ski Hall of Fame.
As the world celebrates 100 Years of Water Ski, the commemoration begins in October in Winter Haven. Heddon is excited to be a part of the festivities - even if its - again - from the beaches.
“I do not ski anymore so I thought that I would love to be a volunteer and that way I could be at all the events and help do whatever was needed of me,” she said. “The event is going to be spectacular, and I just wanted to help.”
Barbara got started in 1956, when an extended family member purchased a new boat and she received a pair of jump skis from a friend. She was thrilled to get off the beach and into the water which led to Barbara’s first title, All American Junior Dixie at Cypress Gardens. This win got the attention of the Garden’s founder and owner, Dick Pope, Sr. So impressed with her, he approached her father, Charlie Cooper, about coming to work at the Gardens.
“My father had heard there were wild parties at the Gardens so he asked if I could be well-chaperoned while working there,” she remembered. “Mr. Pope assured him that I would be.”
A natural in not just skiing but what was also required of Cypress Gardens employees - like behaving with style and grace, Heddon became more like an ambassador than an hourly employee. Although she kept a rigorous ski show schedule, she also performed dozens of public relations-type activities. She represented her employer on “The Ed Sullivan Show, ”What’s My Line,” “Who do You Trust?” (Johnny Carson’s game show before “The Tonight Show”) and “To Tell the Truth” television shows.
During that same time, Heddon was selected as Miss Lakeland - following in her mother’s footsteps who was crowned in 1936.
Although busy with life off the lake, ’s heart was still with skiing. In 1964, she was the first woman to jump 100 feet on skis and, in 1971, she broke her own world record again with 111 feet.
“I just wanted to be the very best,” she said. “Not only did I want to win but I received a bonus when I did.” She said that back then her weekly salary was $6 a week and the $50 bonuses came in handy.
Heddon said she got plenty of practice for all those competitions.
“We were scheduled for four ski shows a day,” she remembered. “In between the first two shows, we’d practice our slalom, in between the next two we practiced tricks, then lunch and in between the last two shows we practiced our jumps.”
In addition to her career at Cypress Gardens, Heddon worked as a flight attendant for United Airlines. Although that change of pace didn’t remove her from skiing - once the Airline found out about her championship history, they asked her to represent them as a skier.
But, as time passed, she gave up skiing and in 1982 she became a licensed real estate agent. In 2004, she became a broker and opened Southern Investment Realty.
In 1986, she was honored to be inducted into the Water Ski Hall of Fame. She and her son, Scott Clack, are the only parent and child to both be in the Hall. Born in 1963, he was inducted in 2007.
Many of the things she learned while working at the Gardens like respect, kindness and gracefulness, are assets she still uses every day whether personally or professionally. Although semi-retired, she keeps her real estate license active with Century 21 Myers Realty.
Her son, Scott, no longer skis either but his three children do on a non-competitive basis. Heddon has two great grandchildren that aren’t old enough to follow in their great grandmother’s and grandfather’s footsteps yet but you never know.
The ever positive and helpful Heddon gives this advice to those who might be interested in learning to ski and/or compete: “Go out and enjoy to journey. The training is long and tedious and not to be too hard on yourself. Falling is not a failure but a learning experience.”