The Bartow High boys basketball team enjoyed its trip last year to Lakeland for the FHSAA Final Four so much that the Yellow Jackets are going back.
Bartow (19-4) defeated nearby Kathleen (14-5) in the FHSAA Class 6A Regional Finals Feb. 26, 71-59.
Senior standout Walter Clayton Jr. led the way for the Jackets, scoring a game-high 30 points to pair with 10 rebounds and five assists. Sophomore Kjei Parker (19 points) and senior Malcolm Dewberry (10 points) also finished in double-figures, while senior Daithan Davis had a team-high 12 rebounds.
Bartow will face Ocala’s Forest High Wildcats (18-6) at 6 p.m. Thursday at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland. Ticket information is available at fhsaa.org.
The winner will face the winner between Charlotte High, out of Punta Gorda, and Mater Academy, out of Hialeah Gardens, in the FHSAA Class 6A State Final at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 6.
In the Class 4A Playoffs, Discovery Academy came up just short of making it to Lakeland, falling to Astronaut 59-45 in the regional final Feb. 26.
The loss caps a breakout season for the Spartans, who finished with a final record of 14-7.