Hoping last time is a charm, Lakeland couple seeks one more chance to have a child

After trying several treatments for infertility, a Lakeland couple feels like they have one more shot, and this time, they are hoping for a child.
In 2012, when Pam Dover and her husband, Nick, married, like many couples they immediately started to grow their family.
Pam and Nick met in middle school when she was 11. Their friendship continued into one day getting married.
“I was 20 and he was 21,” she said.
“When we got married, we pretty much tried to get pregnant right away,” she said.
After years of unsuccessful attempts, a doctor discovered she was not able to ovulate like a healthy woman would, and she was prescribed the medication Metformin to treat Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS).
“So far, it hasn’t worked for me,” she said.
They visited a fertility clinic, tried medication timed with their attempts to get pregnant. Then the couple chose intrauterine insemination in her uterus in hopes that it would fertilize.
“We did that twice and then I would have cysts on my ovaries, and they had to cancel the cycle,” she said. Birth control was administered to help clear her cysts.
The couple was living in Jacksonville at the time and opted to attempt in vitro fertilization, but the doctor noticed one cyst that appeared disturbing and refused to do it and sent her to an oncologist.
They sold their house in Jacksonville and moved to Lakeland.
Invitro fertilization is most invasive, she said, but has a higher rate of pregnancy than intrauterine insemination.
It’s very expensive, also, she said, between ultrasound, surgery, meeting with doctors and the several medications given.
“One cycle can easily be $25,000 without insurance,” she said.
After moving to Lakeland, the couple started over, and after confirming her cyst was not cancerous, met Dr. Mark Sanchez in Clearwater at the Florida Fertility Institute.
After one in vitro fertilization round, the doctor changed her meds and increased the dosage to make it work for her.
“The majority of women get 10 or more eggs. For whatever reason, my body doesn’t release them, only 2 or 3 when I do, and only one fertilizes,” she said.
“That is the one that resulted in me getting pregnant for the first time,” she said.
But the hope was short lived.
A registered cardiovascular invasive specialist at Winter Haven Hospital, Pam was at work when she miscarried after 5 weeks.
“It is definitely hard to try for so long, and then you lose it,” she said. “Work was extremely accommodating to me. I didn’t do any heavy lifting or x-rays.”
Her doctor then booked a follow-up appointment and proposed a different medication called growth hormone, that he believes will increase the number of her eggs on her next cycle.
She was on a no carb diet and that turned into a low carb diet. She is insulin resistant due to the PCOS.
“And whenever I eat carbs, it causes my blood sugar to go up,” she said.
“We are definitely hopeful, at least now I know I am not broken, and I am able to get pregnant. I am just scared a miscarriage will happen again. I definitely have all the faith in the world that Dr. Sanchez can get us pregnant again,” she said. “He is by far the best physician that we have encountered during our fertility journey.”
Pam is now 30 and Nick is 32.
The hope of having a family is with them everywhere they go.
“You go to the grocery store, there is a couple with a kid, and you find yourself staring at them. And you want that to be us,” she said.
“You want this alternate life that seems impossible to have … we feel like we don’t have a purpose when we come home from work. We are missing a part of what makes us a family.”
Nick admits the road has been difficult.
“It has been a long and tough journey on both of us,” he said. “I am always there telling her we will keep going.”
Pam advises anyone in similar situations to not give up.
“And if one doctor isn’t on the same page as you, there are tons out there … We got pregnant with our third doctor.”
Friends have been supportive, and one has started a GoFundMe account for the couple, who has exhausted their finances in order to get pregnant.
Angel Viles, one of Pam’s coworkers, started the GoFundMe in hopes that they can continue their journey.
“Since learning that after the second unsuccessful try, they exhausted their resources, I felt compelled to try and find a way to get help for them.”
“She lives her life on call to rush in and save lives in our community, helping those who may be suffering from a heart attack. She spends her life saving lives for other families. And she desires a family of her own,” Viles said.
The GoFundMe account can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/they-say-the-third-times-a-charm