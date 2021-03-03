In reading feedback from readers about my column on immigration, I realized many of us don’t have useful information on the subject. Let’s see how much we know about immigration.

Sanctuary cities

We’ve all heard about supposed “sanctuary cities” that refuse to follow federal law concerning immigrants here illegally.

How many cities, counties and states combined limit cooperation with federal immigration officials?

A) Fewer than 50, B) 210, C) 600.

If you guessed 600, you would be correct.

Illegal crossings at the border

We’ve heard about the crisis with the Mexican border. How much worse did it get recently?

A) There are more Mexicans leaving America to go home to Mexico than are coming to America, B) It’s approximately the same, C) There are a lot more Mexicans coming across the border than leaving to go home.

If you guessed more Mexicans are leaving America to go home than are coming to America, you would be correct. There are now 2 million fewer Mexicans illegally present in the USA compared to 2007.

Stopping illegal crossings

Under Barack Obama, illegal immigration across the Mexican border:

A) Soared, B) Stayed about the same, C) Decreased.

If you guessed undocumented foreigners decreased under Barack Obama, you would be right. The total number of undocumented immigrants living illegally in America decreased from 12.2 million in 2006 to 10.7 million in 2016. Of those that remain, about two-thirds have been here a long time – an average of 15 years.

Stopping the flow

If we would build a wall along our southern border, wouldn’t that stop illegal immigration once and for all? What percentage of our annual number of undocumented foreigners come across the border with Mexico?

A) 77%, B) 52%, C) 38%.

If you guessed only 38% of illegal immigration occurs by crossing the border with Mexico, you would be correct. Sixty-two percent of those who are undocumented residents since 2010 came to the USA legally and then overstayed their visa.

Who they are

The biggest group of illegal residents are people who are here illegally by overstaying their visa. The three biggest groups of visa-overstaying illegals are:

A) Russian, Mexican, Asian. B) Mexican, Central American, Chinese C) Canadian, Mexican, Brazilian.

If you guessed C, which means that Canadians are among the top three groups here illegally by overstaying their visas, you’d be right.

Upward mobility

One strong argument against certain types of immigration is that some of them will do low-cost labor work, pressing down on American labor rates and creating a cycle of poverty we must deal with for generations. When the children of immigrants grow up, they:

A) earn 30% less than the national average, B) earn 10% less than the national average, C) earn the same as the national average.

The correct answer is C. The children of immigrants turn out to earn on average the same as the rest of us.

Getting jobs

Our country has a system called E-Verify to stop illegal residents from getting jobs. What percentage of undocumented immigrants running through the system does E-Verify catch?

A) 50%, B) 77%, C) 93%.

Some studies suggest the E-Verify system only catches about half of all undocumented immigrants it screens.

The change

In 1965, we had just 9.6 million foreign-born individuals living in the U.S. 75% of our foreign-born residents were from Europe. In 2015, immigrants of all types living in the USA soared to 40 million. Only 11% of those in 2015 were born in Europe, as opposed to 75% in 1965.

What changed?

A) The North American Free Trade Agreement, B) Less control on the Mexican border, C) The people in Washington, D.C., changed the laws.

If you guessed C, it’s the federal government that created this surge in undocumented foreigners, you would be right.

In 1965, our federal government passed a major overhaul of our immigration policy and also eliminated the Bracero program, designed to allow legal but temporary workers from Mexico to work in the USA.

Now that we have some common understanding of immigration basics, we can turn to answering reader comments.

Share your thoughts.

—

David Dunn-Rankin is CEO of D-R Media, which owns the Winter Haven Sun, Four Corners News-Sun and Polk News-Sun in Polk County, as well as newspapers in Highlands, Lake and Sumter counties. He can be reached at david@d-r.media.