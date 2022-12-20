Winter Haven City Manager T. Michael Stavres said he and his staff are working toward creating a Circle B Bar Reserve-like park in the heart of Winter Haven.
“It's basically a large, Circle B Bar (Reserve) park development almost in the heart of Winter Haven off Dundee Road,” Stavres said.
City staff members are in negotiation with Bradco Farm staff to form a developer's agreement for a 490-acre property near the intersection of Buckeye Loop Road and Dundee Road.
City officials said much of the property is wetlands that should be restored as part of the Sapphire Necklace plan, a grand master plan to restore many local wetlands and build a Sapphire ring-shaped network of trails – connecting the various wetlands – for residents to enjoy.
Stavres described the property owner as “willing” to allow the city to pump highly treated reclaimed water into the ground on the property – as a means to start restoring the wetlands – in exchange for working with the owner to develop much of the high ground.
On Dec. 12, the Winter Haven City Commission accepted a $2.1 million Pepsi Cola Advertising and Marketing, Inc. grant that may be used to help make this proposed park a reality someday.
“This is an exciting project,” Stavres said. “Pepsico actually approached us. They heard about the Sapphire Necklace (proposed project). They wanted a way to replenish water to the environment and we fit that bill in multiple ways: wetlands restoration, flood protection and just scenic beauty”
Stavres said the grant was tied to the Pepsico commitment to environmental stewardship and conservation.
There would not have been a means for the public knowing all this without help from Winter Haven City Commission member Brian Yates, who asked some questions about this grant on Dec. 12.
“This is a really important piece of land,” Stavres said. “We are graefull that Pepsico has committed $2.1 million toward our efforts there.”
When it rains in Winter Haven, most of that free water from above winds up in the Gulf of Mexico via the Peace River. Cities outside of Polk County use this water. City staff want to use the wetlands to store more of this water as a public drinking supply for Polk County residents.
Almost all drinking water Polk residents use comes from the Upper Floridan Aquifer. Alternative sources must be found, experts say.
“It's a pretty exciting time,” Stavres said.
The “Sapphire Necklace Hydrologic Restoration Project” was written by now Winter Haven One Water Director Mike Britt (and others) back around 2010.
Mayor Pro Tem Nathaniel Birdsong said he never thought the Sapphire Necklace plan would become a reality.
“I am elated to see the progress that is being made,” Birdsong said. “Whether we realize it or not, there is not an abundance of water resources that is going to sustain this community for the next 50 years. What we are doing now is not sustainable.”
The 2010 Sapphire Necklace document states that the city could theoretically store around 9.5 billion gallons of free rain water in the Chain of Lakes and nearby wetlands in a year. That rainwater could potentially become relatively affordable drinking water some day.
Winter Haven Water currently pumps around 10 million gallons of water from the Upper Floridan Aquifer every day. If the city continues to grow, the city could run out of water within 15 years according to city staff.
The Polk Regional Water Cooperative is in the process of building Lower Floridan Aquifer wellfields that are estimated to cost hundreds of millions of dollars to build. The PRWC board is borrowing around $250 million from the federal government to build the LFA wellfields near Lake Wales and in Lakeland.
The city of Winter Haven has a pending federal loan application for $178 million according to city staff. If the federal loan is approved, federal money could be used to pay for parts of the Sapphire Necklace plan. Most of the federal loan to Winter Haven is to finance capital water infrastructure upgrades in excess of $100 million.