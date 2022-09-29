Beginning Friday, Sept. 30, all Polk County residents with questions regarding hurricane debris are advised to call the Hurricane Ian Debris Hotline at 800-375-0844.
This is the only number that will be able to provide answers for all debris-related questions.
Polk County’s Waste & Recycling Division does not collect and dispose of debris from hurricanes. Your typical residential garbage, recycling, yard and bulk waste will need to be placed curbside separate from hurricane debris.
Residents are urged to continue to follow local news media, the county’s website at www.polk-county.net and its social media for updated information.