Hurricane Season is Almost Here
Graphic provided

BARTOW, Fla. (May 25, 2023) –The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins on June 1, and the Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project team has predicted a “slightly below-normal” Atlantic hurricane season this year. 

“Don’t let the words ‘slightly below-normal’ make you think you don’t need to prepare,” said Paul Womble, director of Polk County’s Emergency Management Division. “It only takes one hurricane to bring everything in our community to a halt.” 

In September 2022, Hurricane Ian hit Polk County with winds of nearly 80 mph and more than a foot of rain, causing widespread power outages and flooding. The storm also was responsible for the deaths of two County residents. 

Here are a few things you can do now to prepare: 

  • Make sure you have enough supplies for your household, including medications and pet food, in your emergency “go bag.”
  • Review your hurricane emergency plan with your family.
  • Sign up for Polk County warnings by visiting www.alertpolk.com

For information on hurricane safety, visit www.polk-county.net/emergency-management or go to Polk County Emergency Management’s social media accounts: 

  • Facebook: PolkCountyEM
  • Twitter: @PolkEmergency

Recommended for you