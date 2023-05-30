Hurricane Season is Almost Here

BARTOW, Fla. (May 25, 2023) –The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins on June 1, and the Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project team has predicted a “slightly below-normal” Atlantic hurricane season this year.
“Don’t let the words ‘slightly below-normal’ make you think you don’t need to prepare,” said Paul Womble, director of Polk County’s Emergency Management Division. “It only takes one hurricane to bring everything in our community to a halt.”
In September 2022, Hurricane Ian hit Polk County with winds of nearly 80 mph and more than a foot of rain, causing widespread power outages and flooding. The storm also was responsible for the deaths of two County residents.
Here are a few things you can do now to prepare:
- Make sure you have enough supplies for your household, including medications and pet food, in your emergency “go bag.”
- Review your hurricane emergency plan with your family.
- Sign up for Polk County warnings by visiting www.alertpolk.com.
For information on hurricane safety, visit www.polk-county.net/emergency-management or go to Polk County Emergency Management’s social media accounts:
- Facebook: PolkCountyEM
- Twitter: @PolkEmergency