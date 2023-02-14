WINTER HAVEN, FL) – Immanuel Lutheran Church and school announced they have welcomed Rev. Rob Sauers as their new Pastor. Pastor Sauers was installed at a special service on Sunday, February 12 at the church sanctuary, located at 1449 34th Street NW in Winter Haven. The service was officiated by Rev. Vance Fossum of Lexington, SC, who has served as the congregation’s Vacancy Pastor.
Originally from northeast Pennsylvania, Pastor Sauers attended Eastern University near Philadelphia, graduating in 2002 with a B.A. in Biblical Studies. He later graduated from Immanuel Lutheran Seminary in Eau Claire, WI in 2015. Most recently, he served as Pastor of Luther Memorial in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin; and prior to that, he was Pastor of Bethel Lutheran Church in Morris, Minnesota.
Pastor Sauers and his wife, Kate, have been married since 2009 and have two children, and are expecting a third child this spring.
Located in Winter Haven, FL, Immanuel Lutheran Church is dedicated to the preaching and teaching of God’s Word. The church says its purpose is to preach Christ as the Savior of all mankind. Their congregation is a member of the Church of the Lutheran Confession (CLC). The CLC is composed of Lutheran churches who are united in fellowship and agreement through God’s Word. Their theology and teachings center around Jesus Christ’s sacrificial death and victorious resurrection for the sins of the world.