Today’s column will end our “Beneath the Chinaberry” series.

It has been great fun presenting historical Winter Haven facts for you over the past several years. The Winter Haven Sun has been an extraordinary publisher with which to work. As a final column, I thought it might be fun to leave you with a few pieces of Winter Haven trivia you might find useful.

- Winter Haven was platted in 1885 and F.A.K. Harris and his wife Adele bought the first officially documented property.

- The city was named by Peter and Anna Eycleshimer (ek-l-shy-mer) in 1885.

- In 1887 Frederick Inman, M.D. and his wife Florence came to the Winter Haven area buying property north of the village. A small community developed and he named it “Florence Villa” in honor of his wife. From 1917 until 1923 Florence Villa was a separate community. It became a part of Winter Haven in 1923. Florence Inman’s sister, Mary Jewett, MD, came to the Winter Haven/Florence Villa area in 1910 following Dr. Inman’s death. Jewett was a civic activist and advocate for schools for the minority children. In her honor the schools of Florence Villa have long carried her name.

- The city was incorporated in 1911. Our first mayor was Willie Smith. The first woman elected to the city commission was Virginia Foley Miller in 1954. The first African-American elected to the city commission was Lemuel Geathersin 1973.

- The system of canals we enjoy today was started in 1915. The Twenty Lakes Boat Club that originally organized to create the canals went bankrupt. In 1919 an act of the legislature established the Lake Region Lakes Management District as a taxing authority to complete the system. That is the organization that manages our canals and many boat ramps today.

- From 1924 until 2008, the city hosted a grand agricultural exposition featuring citrus. Originally the Orange Festival, later the Citrus Exposition and finally the Citrus Showcase.

- Publix was founded here in 1930. For the first eleven years of the company’s existence, Winter Haven had the only Publix Supermarket. George Jenkins’ purchase of a chain of All American Stores brought a warehouse located in Lakeland, which is why Publix is headquartered there today.

- Cypress Gardens opened where Legoland Florida exists today in 1936. In the years immediately preceding the opening of DisneyWorld, Cypress Gardens was the number one tourist destination in Florida. Legoland opened in the fall of 2011 and once again brings record-breaking numbers of tourists to Winter Haven. The original Cypress Gardens botanical gardens are now on the National Register of Historic Places.

I want to thank all of our dedicated readers. There will be other opportunities to share Winter Haven’s history. In the meantime, if you are a Facebook user visit the Museum of Winter Haven History page. You’ll find a series of photos and bits of history for your enjoyment. If there is old news to be shared, I’ll be in touch. - Bob Gernert

